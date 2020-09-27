Before the last School Board meeting, I had the extreme honor of being sworn in for my second term as superintendent of Highlands County schools. Four years ago, I could never have imagined how my first term supporting our district would look. When Florida schools were tasked with reopening face-to-face instruction this fall, I knew there would be challenges. Despite unprecedented events, I can confidently say that there is no other community where I would have wanted to face these challenges.
Our teachers, administrators, and staff invested tireless work, and together with our community’s support, this allowed schools to reopen. Although some things do look a bit different, we are well on our way toward returning to normal.
We have had some positive cases in our schools, so to ensure we keep the community informed, we have created a COVID-19 Dashboard listing the positive cases at each school. This data is updated daily to provide accurate and timely information. The dashboard is located on our School Board of Highlands County website.
Our numbers have remained low due to the amazing response of our students and staff. Everyone on each campus has stepped up in this time of need to observe safety practices and do their part to keep everyone healthy.
No doubt, there was a transition time during which students and staff had to adapt to new distancing protocols, face-covering procedures, and other routines. Having adjusted to this way of work, our faculty, staff, students, and families are busy with in school and extracurricular activities.
This month our fall sports teams started practicing and competing, and student-athletes from across the district are again on the fields and courts representing their school. As with the return to the classroom, the return to athletics includes new safety protocols. Through guidance from our Athletic Task Force and School Board, we have created guidelines regarding limited ticket sales, attendance policies, and social distancing recommendations during events. Our cheer squads are going strong as well, and co-curricular activities such as band and chorus are again allowing our students to display their unique talents!
Since the start of school in August, I have had the opportunity to visit each campus, and I have attended several extracurricular events throughout the district. I have heard from students, parents, and staff that they are glad to be back in school and settling into a consistent routine, even with the new changes. Throughout the nation, our children have experienced events like none we have seen. As educators, we know that uncertain times can place a tremendous strain on our youth, so providing them a structure for learning is critical. Teachers and administrators have shared that being back in the classroom has allowed them to re-connect with students academically and personally. These relationships provide teachers a way to assess students’ needs. In several cases, schools have been able to connect students and families facing hardships due to COVID-19 with appropriate community resources. I am so proud of our schools’ work, having impacts that reach well beyond the classroom walls.
Reopening schools, like the reopening of communities, is set in stages. Our priority was to provide strong academic instruction safely to students to minimize any learning gaps created by the spring’s nationwide school closure. This month we moved our focus to sports and extracurricular activities so that students have the opportunity to participate in events that make the school experience so enriching. As we go forward, we will examine other school aspects that have been limited due to the pandemic. We will continue to add school-related activities and expand on current activities as soon as it is safe to do so. Schools touch so many facets of community life, so I will keep you updated on our progress as we move through the year.
It is such an honor to serve as Superintendent of Schools. As I begin my second term, I am confident that no matter the challenges, we will continue to provide quality education to the children of Highlands County.
Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Schools in Highlands County.