SEBRING — Returns already look good for early voting.
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said she had 16,885 requests for mail-in ballots this year, and she’s already had 3,000 turned in before the first primary.
During the last Gubernatorial election in 2018, she said the Elections Office sent out 10,117, including replacement ballots, and got 58,095 returned for the primary.
The return in the 2018 general election was 32.133% of active registered voters, she said. The primary in the 2020 election cycle had at least that many: 33.44%.
The general election doubled that in 2020, reaching almost 80% of local voters, when a general election in a presidential year normally brings out 55% to 65% of the voters.
“We count on at least 65% but would love to see 80%,” Healy said. “It means we’ve reached our voters.”
She generally doesn’t see as many people participating in local elections when they have the chance to do so, Healy said.
“There are races on the ballot that will be very interesting,” Healy said.
One of those is District 2 for the Board of County Commissioners. Kathy Rapp was elected to the seat in 2020 to complete half of the term vacated by Don Elwell when he resigned the seat to run for Clerk of Courts.
Elwell didn’t win the Clerk’s Office, losing it to Jerome Kaszubowski, and is back this year running to regain the District 2 seat. Both he and Rapp are registered Republicans.
“That’s a watched race,” Healy said.
That won’t matter in this race, however, Healy said. With no Democratic opponent, the entire county will get to vote on that race in the primary election, whether Republican, Democrat, Independent, another party or no party affiliation at all.
“Penny [Ogg] always said she didn’t understand why more voters don’t vote in local government,” Healy said of her late predecessor, who often said local government has more of an effect on people’s lives than state and federal levels.
With Highlands County now moved into a new congressional district, District 18, another watched election will be that for Highlands County’s elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
While Scott Franklin of Lakeland, formerly elected to District 17, would seem to be the apparent incumbent, he has several challengers. They include Keith R. Hayden Jr. of Sebring, Kenneth “Kenny James Hartpence of Auburndale, Jennifer Raybon of Clermont, Wendy June Schmeling of Davenport, Eduardo “Eddie” G. Tarazona of Mulberry and Leonard L. Serratore of West Palm Beach.
Healy said she sent out extra voter information cards to residents to remind them of the new congressional district and what polling place they each use.
She managed to save $26,000 on that printing and mailout by using the county’s nonprofit permit. Healy said her budget for this year will be higher for several reasons, not the least is the increase in minimum wage this year.
With a potential of 250 poll workers coming on board for short-term work, she said, she needs to make sure they are paid appropriately. For now, that’s $12 to $12.50 per hour.
The same holds true for her regular staff, Healy said. She lost one to the Highlands County School District after she certified as an elementary school teacher with a hike in pay and a signing bonus.
Another left to work from home earning three times her usual salary.
“COVID [19] changed things,” Healy said, and that hold true whether people are working from home or voting by mail.