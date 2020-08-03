SEBRING — A man whose first-grade teacher reconnected with him via a newspaper article in 2012 reached out to the newspaper to find her again.
Before the newspaper could publish his plea, however, he found her.
David Trompower of North Carolina has reconnected with Georgianna Wilson, his first grade teacher, after making phone calls, following up tips and assembling internet research for more than a month.
He had just recently contacted the Highlands News-Sun for help.
After all, it worked for “Miss Wilson” eight years ago.
A clipping from The News Press of Canton, Ohio, states that Wilson retired in 1993 after 33 years of teaching. Trompower was in her 1967-68 first grade class at Prairie College Elementary School.
As the story states, after Wilson retired, she moved south to Sebring.
While looking through some mementos of her career, she found a heartfelt note from one of her former students — Trompower.
With a cutout of a boy from a children’s story, it read, “Miss Wilson, I am a big boy now and I owe it all to you. David T. Thank you. So Long.”
She still has The News-Press from Canton, Ohio, so she contacted reporters there in 2012 and got them to publish an article, saying she wanted to find Trompower again.
It worked and they got in touch, but in the last eight years, they lost touch again.
“Now, time, and many life events, have gone by since then, and I misplaced the contact info I had for her,” Trompower said in an email to the Highlands News-Sun. “I’ve been searching for a month on my own to find her but have come up empty-handed.”
“I want so much to begin corresponding to her and hear her voice again! I have always considered her my second mother,” Trompower said. “I remember her as such a kind and sweet woman.”
He wrote that he remembered feeling safe and protected while with her and away from his own mother during the day, and that his mother always spoke so highly of her, happy he was moved into her first grade classroom.
The Highlands News-Sun replied to Trompower for a “lost connection” story, and was prepared to help him look.
When he called back, he said he’d just found the 27-year Sebring resident living in Buttonwood Bay.
Apparently she recognized his voice on the phone, with a little help from caller ID, Trompower said.
Wilson said Trompower had launched his search based on a scrapbook his mother had collected for him about her original search for him.
He isn’t the only student that still writes or calls, Wilson said. At least one or two other former students have contacted her over the phone or on social media.
Wilson said she has a social media account, but mostly just to keep in touch with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She enjoys sitting in a shaded flower garden by her house, she said, and lately, she’s kept busy lately sewing face masks for children to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 as they head back to school.
Trompower said Wilson had tried to grow vegetables, and she said she had tried radishes, but the root vegetable needs cold nights to mature.
“We don’t have them in Florida,” Wilson said. “It’s hot.”
For now, she’s enjoying the shade, her work on children’s masks and is thankful storms haven’t hit hard yet, and prays they don’t here or in North Carolina, where Trompower lives.