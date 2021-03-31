WAUCHULA — The church family of Maranatha Baptist Church of Hardee County announces Pastor Jordan Hershberger has accepted the call of God to become the pastor of the church. He will begin his ministry as pastor on Sunday, April 4 in a special installation service at 11 a.m.
Pastor Hershberger and family come to Maranatha Baptist Church from Calvary Baptist Temple, Ft. Collins, Colorado. He has served there as Associate and Youth Pastor for the past five years and was ordained for the “Gospel Ministry” by that church. Pastor Hershberger and his wife, Kamelis, lived most of their lives in Rock Hill, South Carolina where they and their families were members of the same church. They both accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior as young children and faithfully attended and were actively involved in their church until leaving to enroll in Bible college. He graduated with a Bachelor of Pastor Studies at Heartland Baptist Bible College, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and she graduated with degrees in Elementary Education and Church Music at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Florida. They were married in May, 2015 and have a 2-year-old daughter.
In February, Pastor Hershberger was invited by the church pulpit committee to preach as candidate to be pastor of Maranatha Baptist and he received a unanimous vote of approval of all church members. Upon receiving the news of the church’s call for him to be the pastor, he posted the following comments on his personal Facebook page. “The Lord has called my family and me to the town of Wauchula, Florida to pastor the Maranatha Baptist Church! We are excited to see what God will do moving into the future through us and Maranatha Baptist Church!! God has already begun to knit our hearts there to the wonderful people there and we can’t wait to begin working there! God is so good!”
The past 12 months have presented challenges to not only our country, our county, our community but also to our churches. These challenges have not just been physically and financially, they have been spiritually. The people of our community need strong, vibrant churches that can minister to their spiritual needs. Maranatha Baptist Church is set to help meet that need as Pastor Hershberger comes preaching the Word of God, the Bible in a powerful and yet practical way.
Everyone is invited to join in and welcome the Hershberger family to Wauchula and Hardee County on Sunday, April 4. The morning service with the Pastor’s Installation begins at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jordan preaching his first sermon in this service. This will be followed by a church covered dish lunch. There will be a 1:30 p.m. service of praise and thanksgiving.
Nursery is provided during every service for infants to three years old. The pastor may be contacted at 863-832-7829 or by email at mbchardee@gmail.com. Please visit the church on Facebook or the web. (mbchardee.org) to learn more.