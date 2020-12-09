A year ago Humana suggested to top executives at Revello Medical Wellness and Activity Center to consider putting a clinic in Highlands County.
Revello did just that and has opened not just one location in the county but two — in Sebring and Avon Park.
Tony Calvo, chief operating officer for the Tampa-based practice, is glad it did.
“It has been a blessing,” Calvo said. “Patti (Revello) and I have been so thankful for the community...It was a big step for Patti and myself to expand out this way, but it was one of the best decisions we’ve made,” he added.
Revello has partnered with Humana since 1992. Calvo said the insurance company “that we feel what they offer to the patients makes the primary care’s job a lot easier.”
He said they were impressed by Humana’s care for its members, its referral process and the specialists the company has. Calvo said those things “kind of turned us on years ago and what has kept us on board with them.”
Calvo said he and CEO Patti Revello were told by Humana that there are “good doctors” in Highlands but there is a need for a place where patients can come in, be able to have their labs drawn, be able to do activities and to take advantage of all the Humana has to offer.
Calvo said he and Patti visited the county a couple of times looking for space. During one visit, they stopped to talk to people and told them their plans for a clinic here. Calvo added that he and Patti were amazed at the response.
“What we noticed is the amount of patients that were welcoming us, telling us ‘Yes, I will definitely come to your offices’ made us open two locations,” he said. “We were originally just going to do just one in this area.”
Revello does primary care, but “we also specialize in our activities,” Cavlo said. He added that patients come in for the Silver Sneakers fitness program, for Zumba, for Tai Chi.
Cavlo said with so many changes in health care the clinic is trying to be the “one-stop shop.’’
“No patient is expected to know everything about their insurance,” he said. “We take the guessing game out. We train our staff and our physicians to know what the policy and what the plan is so there is no hidden cost.”
Another benefit Humana offers, Calvo said, is transportation.
“What we are going to do is coordinate Humana’s transportation with our transportation and try to help our patients with that,” he said. “We want our patients to be able to come in and be seen. We want them to get to the specialists. We want them to go get their meds.”
Revello Medical and Wellness is a family owned and operated medical practice founded in 1992 by Dr. Raul Revello and Patti Revello. Dr. Revello was an internal medicine physician who had the opportunity to open a small practice in Tampa.
Calvo said the practice has expanded since then. He added that due to the fact there are a number of primary care physicians in Tampa and that they wanted to keep patients happy and comfortable the practice tried to be a little different.
Calvo said that Revello was one of the first practices to offer free transportation to patients there.
They also developed an app that he described as “senior friendly.” It allows patients to schedule appointments and find about activities.
A committee of patients was put together that is called the “Silver Foxes.” The group meets once a month to discuss various things and promote Revello.
“What they do is go out and market for us,” he said, noting that a similar committee will eventually be set up in Highlands. “They go and they’re passing information out.”
The Sebring location is at 210 Sebring Square in the shopping center. The telephone number is 863-658-5066.
The Avon Park clinic is at 1023 US 27 S. Its number is 863-201-7329.
Office hours are from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.