SEBRING — Highlands County may see a revenue shortfall this year from property taxes, but it may not be as bad as originally thought.
Plus, according to David Nitz, manager of the Highlands County Office of Management and Budget, other taxes for infrastructure and capital improvements may bring in more than enough to cover those needs.
Nitz, at the Dec. 15 Board of County Commission meeting, gave a report of projections made by its financial consultant, PFM Asset Management LLC/Public Financial Management Inc., on projected revenue. In May, PFM predicted that the 8.55-mil property tax might come up short by as much as $4.6 million.
By mid-August, however, that predicted shortfall had dropped to $4.2 million, and as of Dec. 10, it looked like $3 million.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said that the predictions are getting better, but are still not where they were, or would have been, if revenues followed last year’s trends.
“It shows we are on the path to recovery, but are not fully recovered,” Vosburg said.
Nitz said that the comments from PFM state that there may be a positive effect from “pent-up demand” for goods and services, thanks to how COVID-19 has slowed the economy.
PFM will present another projection in three months as part of a quarterly report, Nitz said. By then, he hopes to have met with staff at the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office to determine if some assessments went down, as suggested by PFM.
Compared to property tax, all the other revenue sources seem to be up, based on PFM’s projections and Nitz’s expected Fiscal Year 2021 budget. All told, the total budget revenue may be as much as $69.26 million, and Nitz has budgeted the 2021 fiscal year below that, at $67.95 million.
Nitz said that he has based the projected budget, for the most part, on estimates PFM sent to him on Aug. 12, most of which are better than the Dec. 10 numbers.
Various taxes, one by one, are as follows, but are specified for certain purposes, which does not include payroll for board employees.
- State Revenue Sharing, budgeted at $2.34 million, could come in at $2.69 million.
- The Half-Cent Sales Tax, budgeted at $5.28 million, could come in at $5.83 million.
- The Ninth-Cent Sales Tax, budgeted at $499,394, may actually come in at $525,155.
- The Local Option Sixth Cent Gas Tax, budgeted at $2.17 million, may actually come in at $2.36 million.
- The Local Option Additional Five-Cent Gas Tax, budgeted at $1.32 million, may actually come in at $1.48 million.
- The Constitutional Two-Cent Gas Tax, budgeted at $1.73 million, may actually come in at $1.77 million.
- The County One-Cent Gas Tax, budgeted at $732,612, may actually come in at $764,322.
- The County One-Cent Sales Tax, budgeted at $9.77 million, may actually come in at $10.51 million.
- The Tourist Development Tax, budgeted to come in at $750,250, may actually come in at $922,717.
Things are trending in the right direction, Nitz said, and he hopes they will hold that trend through the end of the year. For now, he said, the county will hold on expense requests in hopes of keeping costs below projected revenues.