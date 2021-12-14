Reversing the order of rank
Where “we the people” rule, not the government, it exists at our pleasure. Public officials are our servants; “we the people” are the masters. Somewhere along the line, they, the public officials, have tried to reverse this order of rank. The Democratic Party will no longer exist in America. We the people have spoken. In the 2020 election, the Supreme Court allowed our Constitution to be misused. It, the Constitution, is based on Judeo Christian laws. The Democratic Party violated the Constitution in the 2020 election, thereby violating the right to participate in our electoral process.
The Supreme Court should not have allowed the election to go forward because it was a fraud against our electoral process and against the voting public, we the people.
Subject 2: Highlands County has the largest veteran group in the nation; yet many veterans die because of distance to a VA hospital. I have lived in Highlands County for over 26 years. The taxpayers in this county should raise holy hell with our public servants for not building a VA hospital in the Sebring area. It would save thousands of veterans’ lives.
I have contacted by letter the state governor. If he chooses to ignore this problem, he should be removed from public office. On all other problems in the state he has done excellent service to we the people.
We the people must demand that the government must fire all teachers who teach and promote Marxism to our children, no exceptions. Our children are not state owned, nor are we. We in America are a free people and by the grace of God, we will remain a free people.
I would ask the Supreme Court to nullify the 2020 elections. It violated our Constitution. We the people will not accept Marxism.
Billie Jewett
Sebring