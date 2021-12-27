SEBRING — Bob Boggus, utilities director for the city of Sebring, said he and the rest of city staff are trying to stay ahead of tortoises.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Board of County Commissioners approved zoning and land use changes on 5.04 acres of land on the back side of Sebring Hills so the city can expand its wastewater treatment plant. Boggus said the city needs the land for new percolation ponds because the existing plant adjacent to the site is “not in good shape.”
The sooner the city can move on it, the better, he said. Environmental consultant Lew Carter is working on the project, and for now, the city has been able to relocate several gopher tortoises that were already living on the site.
“I’m worried about them moving back in,” Boggus said.
For now, it seems, they are happy in their new homes, he said, and haven’t seemed compelled to return.
Gopher tortoises live in upland habitat throughout Florida, including forests, pastures, and yards. They dig deep burrows for shelter and are listed as threatened in Florida, with both the animal and its burrow protected by state law.
Before any person or entity does land clearing or development, they must find and relocate any gopher tortoise on the property, and get permits from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission before doing it.
The site that the city had rezoned sits on the western edge of Sebring Hills, bordered to the west by forest and scrub — ideal turtle habitat — to the east and north by homes and to the south by the existing treatment plant. The area sits south of Thunderbird road near the junction with Cougar Boulevard.
Back in March, Sebring city officials purchased the property to expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Vacant and wooded at 150 Cougar Blvd., it had a purchase price of $65,000.
On Tuesday, the county commission rezoned the land and changed the land use from agricultural to public/quasi-public and institutional lands. Commissioners approved the changes unanimously with little to no discussion.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.