SEBRING — Separate land developers have made requests to rezone land for housing, one with high-density dwellings.
The Highlands County’s Board of County Commissioners approved both, on the understanding that the developments will bring in housing for workers as well as improved quality of life for people to “age in place.”
Commissioners heard from Thurston Realty Inc. and Harshman Holdings Inc. who asked to rezone and change land use on 17.69 acres of a 35-acre tract along the north side of Sebring Parkway.
Planning and Development Manager Melony Culpepper said the entire property is being considered for development, but just the 17.7-acre portion needed new zoning.
The land, on the northwest corner of Sebring Parkway and Ben Eastman Road, is proposed to change from commercial to high-density residential. Listed under “Thurston & Harshman/Sebring Parkway Townhomes,” the change would open the way for a proposed development of 300 dwelling units, maximum.
Representatives for the developer told commissioners that work has already begun with the county’s Engineering Department to plan entrances and exits with respect to the traffic flow on Sebring Parkway, including a full entrance on Ben Eastman and a rear access road behind the development.
Plans will include four- and six-unit buildings, each with two-story townhouses. Reportedly, the company has done several such developments in other places.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was glad to see more housing going in at a time when housing is needed for working families. He was also glad to know that the Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the development.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if any of the traffic from this would use Scenic Highway to the west, which also will be utilized by the new Bernie Little Distributors facility. Culpepper said no, although the rear access road might provide connectivity in the future, if needed.
In addition, commissioners have heard from New Spring Lake Partners LLC, who have asked to rezone two parcels for a total of 20.56 acres, from agricultural district and multiple-family dwelling (including motel/hotel district) to residential with a flexible unit development (FUD).
The land, formerly part of the golf course at Spring Lake, located on the east side of Duane Palmer Boulevard, would be rezoned to single-family homes.
Helmut Wyzick III, partner in Signature H Property Group with his father, Wyzick Jr., said when their company took over the Spring Lake Golf Course to reposition it — their specialty — they had a 36-hole course that had been reduced in the past from 45 holes.
They’ve reduced it now to 27 holes, which is easier to maintain, and are asking to redevelop a couple of the fairways and greens for homes surrounding the lake between them to make a walkable neighborhood with a built-in park.
“I approve of the fact that you have a lake and a park,” Commissioner Scott Kirouac said. “You’re thinking of the community here and the need, because we don’t have a lot of parks like this.”
When asked if golfers objected, he said the feedback he’s received is that people are more happy to have a well-maintained smaller course with a revenue stream that will help keep the course running.
Wyzick said he and his father have talked with the School Board, hospitals and other employers who need to bring in people but can’t find housing for them. With new sewer and fiberoptic lines, Spring Lake is an ideal place for more homes, he said.
The plan is to facilitate all ages of residents, with the plan that, as people enter retirement age, they have a walkable, sociable community that still serves their needs.
Wyzick said there are also plans for solar panels on the roof to help the community have a “net-zero” impact.