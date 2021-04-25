SEBRING –Heads, Hearts and Hands of Heartland volunteers had some good clean fun on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new mobile shower unit for the homeless. HHHH is an incorporated 501(c)(3) organization made up of volunteers of every denomination and walk of life to enrich their community.
The ceremony was at the Living Body of Christ Church property at the 631 Harris St. in Sebring. Sebring Mayor John Shoop, Executive Director of the Homeless Coalition Brenda Gray and other dignitaries were present celebrate the launch of the mobile shower station. Originally, the shower unit was an RV meant to travel, however, Rev. Anthony Powell’s truck was having difficulty pulling it. So, that RV stays at the Harris Street church property and provides showers.
Powell and HHHH volunteers Dave Coleman, Gerald Halstead and Johnny Halstead used their construction skills, along with Monarch Plumbing, to create a more manageable bathhouse on a trailer. The men built the shower house for about $10,000 instead of buying a new one for $30,000,” co-pastor of Living Body of Christ, Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell said.
This trailer will travel to six counties, Highlands, Glades, Okeechobee, DeSoto and Hardee and Hendry Counties to allow the homeless to have a free shower and change into new clothes.
HHHH learned about the need through their food distribution program held on Wednesday at Harris Street.
“We found out that individuals needed showers and clean clothes,” Smith-Powell said.
The shower has black out curtains for privacy and a large holding tank for fresh water and two drums for gray water. The gray water will be off loaded at certain RV parks while the Powell’s travel.
Soap, shampoo and conditioners and other personal hygiene items will be provided to individuals. After drying off with a freshly laundered towel, guests will be able to put on a clean set of clothing and are provided a bag to pack up the ones they were wearing when they entered.
The ministry has enough clothing to last through the summer. However, they could use bleach, laundry soup and gas cards. Checks can be made out to Heads Heads and Hands of the Heartland, Inc. and be mailed to 1418 Penny Ave. Sebring FL 33870. Cleaning supplies and non-monetary donations can be dropped off under the big white tent at 631 Harris St.