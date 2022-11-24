Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, speaks with McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, of Australia, of The Netherlands, during a press conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Ricciardo is returning to Red Bull as the team’s third driver in 2023.

 HUSSEIN MALLA/AP PHOTO

MILTON KEYNES, England — Daniel Ricciardo will return to Red Bull Racing next season as the team’s third driver — a role which keeps the popular Australian in Formula One but not on the actual grid.

Red Bull finalized the hiring Wednesday after Ricciardo and the team both indicated during last weekend’s season finale they were formalizing the role. As third driver, Ricciardo will help Red Bull with testing and simulator work, as well as commercial activity.

Recommended for you