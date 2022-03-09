Mark Richardson has been chosen Elk Of The Month for March 2022 by the Sebring Elks #1529. This honor is well deserved as Mark is a true and loyal member who is always looking to better the Lodge. For several years he has been promoting building a dock on the Lodge’s shore on Lake Jackson and his tenacity has finally paid off. Funds are being raised and he is heading the committee to complete the project. Mark believes in the ideals of Elkdom and is spreading the word as to the community involvement by the Lodge and consequently bringing in many new members. Mark helps with maintenance, clean up, and has served as an officer (Esteem Loyal Knight).
Mark is a graduate of Sebring High School and has had a wide range of work experience: Machine shop operator in Richardson’s Auto Parts, Production Manager/Caladium Flower Grower, Landscape Contractor, Avon Park Housing Authority’s Project Manager & Clerk of Works, and is currently a Residential Contractor. Elkdom is a family affair with the Richardsons; his wife Mona is also an Elk and deceased father, George Richardson was a member of the Brotherhood.
Congratulate Mark when you see him and thank him for all he does for the Lodge and the community.