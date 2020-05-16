Richard D. Bruce
Richard David Bruce, formerly of both Johnstown and State College, Pennsylvania, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. He was 88 years old, born on Aug. 16, 1931 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Archibald and Ruth (Allison) Bruce. Dick had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for 32 years and was a practicing member of the Methodist faith. He started, owned and managed two successful businesses, Centre Chemical Company and Basic Chemical Company.
He was a huge Penn State fan and an avid golfer. Dick was a member of Northfork Country Club (Johnstown, Pennsylvania), Centre Hills Country Club (State College, Pennsylvania), and Sun N Lakes Country Club (Sebring, Florida). In life, Dick enjoyed being with family most of all. He loved and faithfully attended reunions — family reunions, high school reunions, football team reunions, and business reunions, he was always there. He supported and encouraged his grandchildren in any endeavor they were interested in. He was an engaged fan of all their events whether he could attend in person or not, and he loved hearing details about all their activities.
Dick is survived by a loving wife, Wendy (Dolgin) Bruce of Sebring, Florida. Originally married to Gloria (Kubasik) Bruce, Richard is survived by six of their seven children, Kathleen (Bruce) Couprie, Elizabeth (Bruce) Henning (her husband Thomas), R. Scott Bruce (his wife Anne), Thomas Bruce (his wife Anne), Joan (Bruce) Narkum (her husband David), and Luann (Bruce) Gips (her husband Jerry); 16 grandchildren, Audrey Couprie, Nathan Brittsan (husband Jason), Aaron Henning (wife Amy), Adam and David Henning, Nicholas and Chloe Bruce, Spencer, Benjamin, Allison and Thomas Bruce, Matthew (wife Tiffany), Leesa Eisenhower (husband Jack), Julie Bobb, Melissa Narkum, and Rebecca Gips, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister, Carol (Bruce) Vitko (husband Andy). He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Archie, Bill, Jim; and a sister Helen, and his last born son, Robert James Bruce, as well as by his first wife of 63 years, Gloria.
Dick will be remembered for the way he made everyone feel special, and how well he turned random opportunities into moments to remember forever. Due to the global pandemic, plans for celebrating Dick’s life will not be finalized until matters of safety and individual concern can be addressed. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations be directed to the Bruce Foundation, which supports scholarships for soccer players with excellent team spirit, as requested by Rob Bruce, and originally funded by his modest financial legacy. Donations for Bruce Foundation can be sent to: Joan Narkum, 554 Coach Road, Horsham, PA 19044. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com