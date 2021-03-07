Richard D. Campbell Sr.
Richard D. Campbell Sr., 86, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. Richard was the son of Albert Daniel Campbell and Estrid Margareta Brandt. He was born on Sept. 18, 1934 in Quincy, California. Richard survived his country with honors in the US Navy where he retired after 20 years of service in 1972 as an aviation electrician. Richard has been a resident of Florida since 1993. He was a past member of the F.C.C. Dise of C in Sebring and most recently a member of the Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sharron L. Campbell; son, Richard Campbell Jr.; five grandchildren, Stephen Campbell (Mary), Meredith Larson (Blake), John Campbell, Cheyanne Radford (Nolan), and Christa Brill (Zack), and eight great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Richard’s wishes, services for the family to celebrate his life will be private. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.