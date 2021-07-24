Richard E. Woods
Richard E. Woods, age 80, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Feb. 9, 1941 in Fannettsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas John and Flora Catherine (Corcelius) Woods.
Richard served in the U.S. Army and had been a resident since 2004, coming from Nichols, New York. He was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.
Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Woods of Sebring, Florida; children, Christine Nolan (Alan Chapman) of Chemung, New York, Michael Woods (Cindy) of Nichols of New York, William Woods (Esther) of Nichols of New York, and Ricky Woods (Pamela) of Florida; step-daughters, Barbara Ann Brown (Keith) of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Patsy Conway of Ocala, Florida; brother, Arthur Woods (Shirley) of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Fawne, Heather, Nicholas, Billy, Kylie, Melinda, Thomas, and Joseph; 12 great-grandchildren, Justin, Aylissa, Kamden, Aryan, Brilyn, Bentley, Lexus, Alex, Carter, Noah, Jayce, and Hunter; and one great-great-grandchild, Kaelyn. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly M. Woods, four brothers and one sister.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com