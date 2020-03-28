SEBRING — By all accounts, Richard Hitt had a giving heart, kindness for family, coworkers and the public, and also taught life lessons in a game.
“We learned from him that how you did things was more important than what you did,” said his youngest son, Scott. “We’re going to miss him terribly.”
All three of his sons — Rick, 54; Harold, 52; and Scott, 50 — said he was a very good listener and forgiving father who adored his daughters-in-law and treasured visits from his sons, their wives and his six grandchildren.
“He was a ‘salt of the Earth’ individual,” Rick said. “Without question, he was the greatest man I have even known.”
Harold said Richard Hitt was the most positive person he’s ever seen in his life: Not easily let down.
“He always saw the light in everything in the end instead of seeing the negativity,” Harold said. “I rarely saw him angry unless I made him angry.”
“One of the great things about Dad, we grew up with Batman, Robin, and Superman and all the superheroes, and none of them would ever be a better hero,” Harold said. “No one on this planet is a better hero than my dad.”
One of the earliest “hero” moments was a fishing trip to Anna Maria Island, when Harold was a little boy, age 9 or 10. He had accidentally dropped his fishing pole into the Gulf of Mexico — 25 feet of water. When he told his dad, Richard Hitt put a three-point hook on another pole, dropped the line in the water and soon snagged the missing pole.
“That was probably my greatest hero moment with my dad,” Harold said.
Rick, athletic director at South Florida State College, gets asked by his baseball players about his favorite player of all time.
“That answer has been the same for 30 years,” Rick said. “My father.”
Richard Hitt played second base and was never picked for a draft, but knew how to coach players, especially his sons.
Scott added that Richard Hitt didn’t just teach how to play the game, but how to “hustle” and give it their all.
Richard and Ruth Hitt, married 54 years, always cheered on their sons in whatever sport they played — something Rick said not all parents do for their kids.
“He always thought of everyone and put everyone before himself,” Scott said. “The way he forgave us,” Scott added,” that’s the kind of person he is.”
Rick said Richard’s work passion was the newspaper business, for 45 years.
In 1982, Richard Hitt was publisher of The Sebring News, owned then by the New York Times Co., who also owned the Avon Park Sun.
The New York Times wanted the two papers to combine forces and start putting out a Sunday edition, which neither paper was doing at the time. Last year, in an article noting the Highlands News-Sun’s centennial, Richard Hitt said it was one of the biggest events he was involved in.
He also applied his philosophy to newspaper reporting: That newspapers should be involved by sparking community action through editorials and stories and getting to know the people in their community.
He got to know the people in the community and in the paper.
Richard Tuttell, who worked under Richard Hitt as a reporter in the 1980s before becoming an executive editor of The News-Sun, fondly remembered his boss and mentor.
“Dick Hitt always supported the news side as publisher and I enjoyed working for and with him during my formative years as a reporter,” Tuttell said.
Richard “Bo” Birt, who now works for the Highlands County School District, worked at the paper for 20 years, 10 of them with Richard Hitt as his supervisor.
“[He was a] fine man, high ethical standards, [and] super nice. [He] just cared about people,” Birt said. “He was always someone I looked up to.”
Rob Kearley, corporate circulation director for the Highlands News-Sun and DR Media & Investments LLC, the parent company, said working with Richard Hitt for the last two years has been a joy.
“His optimistic outlook and wisdom inspired those of us who worked with him,” Kearley said. “He was a real gentleman and always supportive of the individuals he worked with [and] he was generous with his experience on how to always better serve the readers of the Highlands News-Sun.”
Tim Smolarick, D.R. Media VP & Group Publisher and publisher of the Highlands News-Sun, said the last time they talked, Richard said he had some food to contribute to the drive that Smolarick has started to help bar employees who lost their jobs when the bars had to close down.
“He had a giving heart to the end,” Smolarick said.
Romona Washington, executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun, started working at the Avon Park Sun in 1980 when Richard Hitt was publisher of The Sebring News. Under his guidance, she said, they added the Sunday edition and started operating the two newspapers as one.
“Richard was always a joy to work with,” Washington said. “It didn’t matter if I saw him at the state level when he was working for the Florida Press Association or when he was working here locally, he always had a warm welcome and a big smile to greet you with.”
She said he was always there to share stories about the industry or to lend an ear.
“He and his wife Ruth will always be cherished,” Washington said, “not just as coworkers but also as friends.”
Richard Hitt, 78, died sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to his sons. Funeral arrangements are not yet finalized.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ruth, who died two years ago on March 13, 2018.
They are survived by Rick (Jayma) of Sebring, Florida, Scott (Gina) of Sebring, Florida, and Harold (Ginny) of Oviedo, Florida; six grandchildren, Cassady, Sydney, Jake, and Olivia of Sebring, Florida, and Dalton and Andi of Oviedo, Florida; four nieces, Terri, Kelly, Pam, and Chrissy; and three nephews, Billy, Devin, and Ladson.