Richard S. Kane
Richard Stephen Kane, age 79, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born July 30, 1942 in Newton, New Jersey to the late Stephen and Thelma (Minelli) Kane.
Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 5:48 am
Richard Stephen Kane, age 79, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born July 30, 1942 in Newton, New Jersey to the late Stephen and Thelma (Minelli) Kane.
Richard had been a resident since the mid 1980s, coming from Okeechobee, Florida. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of Butch’s Fish Camp in Okeechobee for 20 years. He then moved to Sebring and designed and built the Race-Thru Kwik Lube which he owned for 20 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Janice Kane of Sebring, Florida; sons, Stephen Kane of West Virginia and Joseph Collins (Kim) of Illinois; daughter, Lorraine Pennella (Tony) of Florida; brother, Ronald Kane (Debra) of Ft. Pierce, Florida; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.