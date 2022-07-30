Richard S. Kane
Richard Stephen Kane, age 79, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born July 30, 1942 in Newton, New Jersey to the late Stephen and Thelma (Minelli) Kane.
Richard had been a resident since the mid-1980s, coming from Okeechobee, Florida. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of Butch’s Fish Camp in Okeechobee for 20 years. He then moved to Sebring and designed and built the Race-Thru Kwik Lube, which he owned for 20 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Janice Kane of Sebring, Florida; sons, Stephen Kane of West Virginia and Joseph Collins (Kim) of Illinois; daughter, Lorraine Pennella (Tony) of Florida; brother, Ronald Kane (Debra) of Fort Pierce, Florida; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.