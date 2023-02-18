SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue recently promoted six members to new positions, including the first woman to serve as battalion chief.
Karin Richardson, formerly captain/medic, received her new badge from her father, U.S. Navy veteran John Tallent, who then saluted his daughter.
That brought a big smile from her.
“It’s actually very surreal,” Richardson said of her promotion. “It’s still kind of hard to get used to people calling me ‘Chief.’”
Essentially, she said, all of the captains have served in the same role as battalion chiefs. Thus, the department has put all captains at that rank, reserving the captain rank for future use, if needed.
She never expected to reach this rank, she said. Richardson is not dual certified as both a paramedic and a firefighter.
However, as she explained, having met with HCFR administration, she won’t need that certification for this position. When she retires, roughly five to six years from now, that single-certification option will go away, she said.
Richardson started with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services in 1997 as an Emergency Medical Technician. She was certified as a paramedic in 1998, became a field trainer in 2004 and a medical supervisor in or approximately 2014, she said.
She was reclassified as a captain after the county hired the previous chief, Marc Bashoor, in 2018.
Does she hope to attain a higher rank before retiring?
“I’m really good with where I’m at,” Richardson said. “I’ve been asked numerous times.”
What if she were promoted again?
“I’d be just as shocked if I turned around and was made division chief,” she said.
Two other captains received promotion to battalion chief. Along with Richardson, HCFR promoted Daniel Ciorrocco and Tim Langston from captain/medic to battalion chief, performing a formal ceremony at the Feb. 7 Board of County Commissioners meeting.
There, HCFR also recognized the promotions of Firefighter/EMT Max Sherwood, Firefighter/EMT Ceceil “CJ” Williams and Firefighter/medic Branden Fitch to lieutenant.
HCFR Chief Laney Stearns stressed the importance of the battalion chiefs, not only that they each oversee a third of the county, but that they serve as incident commanders on scene for HCFR, whether it’s a fire, crash, hazardous incident or other danger.
He said Richardson’s promotion, regardless of single-certification, is warranted given her level of EMS experience.
“Her experience and knowledge were sufficient to keep her in that position,” Stearns said Friday.
Would she remain eligible for further promotion?
“Absolutely,” Stearns said of her current certification. “That would not hold her back.”
Sherwood’s mother, Sara Rosenbaum, pinned on his badge. Fitch’s badge was pinned on by his mother, Tracy. Stearns pinned on Williams’ badge.
Ciorrocco’s wife, Ashley, pinned on his badge, and Langston’s wife, Jennifer, pinned on his.
The promotions also accompanied a change in helmets, Stearns said, with lieutenants wearing red helmets with yellow accents and battalion chiefs wearing white helmets with yellow.
Stearns said HCFR plans to promote another member to battalion chief and one to lieutenant in the next couple of weeks — names to be announced.