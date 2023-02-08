AVON PARK — By all accounts from family and friends, 62-year-old Richard Dennis Young of Hartland, Wisconsin, was a loving father and grandfather, and loved racing outboard performance craft.
His last act on Earth involved doing one of the things he loved most – driving his boat across a smooth lake at high speed.
He died early Sunday morning under hospice care, according to information put out by his daughter and his close friend, who also served as crew chief for him.
Young’s bright green power boat flipped over at midday last Thursday on Lake Damon, north of Avon Park, during a test run.
In his own words, from a social media post from an event in August, he said he and his team did the best they could that day.
“My health did not allow me to drive, so R.J. West very graciously drove my boat and did a tremendous job for never being in a boat before,” Young wrote, also thanking West and Chuck Skelton Racing for the opportunity that day.
Later, on Sept. 23, his friend and crew member, Greg Hornikel, posted that it had been a slow year, with health issues keeping Young to just three races, but with hope of quicker recovery.
In a more recent conversation with another friend, Young posted shortly before last week’s crash that the “Weather is beautiful and we are going out testing tomorrow.”
“I think it’s somewhere around Avon Park,” Young answered when asked where he’d be.
In a similar social media conversation, Young told a friend he was preparing for a race on Feb. 11 — this Saturday. Although he typed “Bradington,” the Bradenton Area River Regatta runs on that day.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is conducting a standard investigation of the crash, identified him after he was sent to hospice care.
Immediately after the crash, Young’s friends rode out to his boat on WaveRunners, got him out and brought him ashore, where they, a bystander and a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy attempted to revive Young with CPR.
When Highlands County Fire Rescue arrived, they turned him over to paramedics, who continued CPR and transported him to a local hospital. Family said he was in an intensive care unit for two days before he died early in the morning on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Young’s friends also towed his boat to the Lake Damon ramp, where it remained Thursday afternoon as FWC officials arrived.
FWC officials said their investigation won’t be finished for many months.