SEBRING — A motorcycle rider and a pickup collided Thursday night on southbound U.S. 27 in front of The Home Depot in Sebring.
Injuries are unknown as of press time, and reports are not yet available from the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified rider, reportedly "gasping for air," as reported by Highlands County Sheriff's Office officials from dispatch reports, was airlifted from the scene.
It's unknown who crossed whose path and who hit whom. The wreck, called in to 911 Consolidated Dispatch at 6:40 p.m., took place where a northbound turn lane leads traffic across southbound lanes into Northside Drive, an entrance for The Home Depot and for fast food restaurants in front of it.
On Thursday night Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to pages for Medic Units 7-1 and 10-1, Engine 7-1, and Battalion Chief 1, alongside the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and FHP. They detoured traffic onto New Life Way to Corvette Avenue, south to Thunderbird Road and then back to the highway.
By 9:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office reported, southbound lanes had been cleared.
The wreck took place along a stretch of the road that has seen many T-bone wrecks from vehicles turning left in front of or into the side of southbound motorists, Northwood Drive, just north of Sebring Parkway, to Hammock Road. The intersection just north of the wreck site, at New Life Way/Bayview Street has three markers from the Florida Department of Transportation for road fatalities: One from 2007 and two as the result of the same wreck in 2018.
The entire stretch has no less than seven such markers and has seen at least 10 fatal wrecks in the last 10-15 years, all but two of them resulting from wrecks where someone turned left into oncoming traffic. Those two were from rear-end wrecks.