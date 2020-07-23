SEBRING — Police say Daniel Marvin of Sebring is in stable condition after a motorcycle crash on Northwood Boulevard in Sebring.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Marvin, 42, was eastbound on the access road, coming out of Blue Lagoon Saloon and had a wreck within 50 feet of Commercial Drive, a “backage road” serving the Fairmount Square shopping center.
Cause of the crash is unknown. Marvin was unconscious at the time police arrived and has not yet been able to give them information about what appears to be a single-vehicle crash.
Hart said Marvin was not wearing a helmet and has head trauma.
Hart said police talked to a witness, who did not see the actual cause, but saw the 1996 Yamaha Royal Star motorcycle sliding down the divided roadway.
The weather was wet, Hart said, and roads may have been slippery, having just received heavy rain.
The matter is still under investigation, including alcohol tests, Hart said, and fault/charges are pending further results and information.
The call came in at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police were on scene at 7:16 p.m. and cleared the scene at 9:15 p.m., Hart said.