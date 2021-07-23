AVON PARK — Two-time National Champion Drill Team Coach Elizabeth Dabney of Mansfield, Ga., trained last Saturday at Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning Inc. five local horse riders to be a part of mounted drill team.
“We are working on a routine to present at the 2021 Heartland Hoedown on Nov. 12,” said Heartland Horses Director Claire Langway. “This was a full day of covering the fundamentals of safely introducing new horses and riders into a drill environment, the basics of building block maneuvers, safe flag carriage, costumes, music selection and performing at events.”
Dabney, founder of Diamond D Cowgirls and various other amateur teams at her Georgia farm, carries on the family legacy of her father Ed Dabney in training with gentle horsemanship methods through her riding lessons and horse training. Coaching three mounted drill teams, Elizabeth’s communication skills with horses and humans have won her teams multiple state championships, two National Championships and booked rodeos all over the south. Elizabeth is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has performed as a stunt rider in the film industry.
Riders took a break at lunch served by the Aktion Club of Highlands County.
For more information about Heartland Horses, call 863-452-0006.