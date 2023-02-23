SEBRING — Florida Cracker Trail wagons and horses stopped for water at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday and crossed U.S. 27 at 12:15 p.m., headed to Lorida.
That night, they planned a Florida Cracker whip competition at camp, a demonstration they didn’t get to do at Cracker Trail Elementary School.
That’s what can happen, said Trail Boss Robert Wolfe, a rider for 19 years running the ride himself for the first time.
“We did this last minute,” Wolfe said of the water stop alongside South Orange Blossom Boulevard off State Road 66.
As trail boss, it’s his job to set up the stops and camps, arrange for food and supplies, and coordinate with law enforcement for such things as the U.S. 27 crossing, which was shorter this year.
Riders toward the end of the pack said they had some riders “peter out” this year from the group of 79 horses and more than 100 riders on horses, wagons or chase vehicles who started in Bradenton on Saturday.
Also, without the usual parade and whip-cracking demonstration at the school, the crossing had fewer people cracking whips.
That’s OK, said Sharon Wishner, a spectator at the U.S. 27 crossing, who expected to see the competition Wednesday night at camp. Wishner is one of this year’s riders, she said, but the heat on Sunday, Monday and especially Tuesday prompted her to take Wednesday off.
She figured she’d get back in the saddle by today.
With her among the photographers on the shoulder sat her friend, Hafna Altman, a “trail mom” there for her 13-year-old daughter Maya, riding the trail for the first time this year.
Now in its 36th year, the Florida Cracker Trail Ride averaged between 15 and 23 miles per day. Suzanne Park, trail boss for the last eight rides, said it’s all a matter of arranging the right places to stop, which has gotten more challenging with ever-increasing development.
Tuesday was the longest day on the trail at 22.6 miles. Wednesday was the second longest at 20, from Doug Miller Ranch, just south of Highlands Hammock State Park, to camp at the Smith Ranch in Lorida.
Wednesday’s leg through Highlands County started smoothly according to the crew in the trail-end horse trailer, who said morning fog blurred out all visibility but burned off by 9 a.m., once wagons and horses started rolling.
Cindi Quinn-Ventura of Livonia, Michigan, riding her first year on the Cracker Trail alongside Park, said she’d do it again.
“Absolutely, in any capacity,” Quinn-Ventura said. “I would come back with this group for any reason. Everybody is so willing to help.”
Quinn-Ventura’s horse, Johnnie, had to get a ride in the horse trailer after the Orange Blossom water stop, rest from rope burns and other fatigue. Officials with the ride said that’s the reason for the tail-end horse trailer: To give horses a rest, if needed.
Quinn-Ventura continued the rest of Wednesday’s ride in the lead wagon while Park stayed on her 10-year-old unregistered mustang, Quinndragon, and joined Wolfe and others at the front of the crossing.
Although a “city girl” outside Detroit, Quinn-Ventura said she grew up on a horse and cattle farm in the Irish Hills part of South Michigan, near Ohio.
Her family never named the cows. With five daughters, Quinn-Ventura being the oldest, she said her parents didn’t want to have anybody crying over the cows when they were sold for slaughter.
Just as Quinn-Ventura got early experience with horses, so have the daughters of Rachel Fail of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Now in her fifth year with the ride, her 10-year-old daughter, Rylie, has ridden for four years, and this is the first for her 8-year-old, Emma.
“It’s a really great thing. It’s great for history and for the grit to get all the way across [Florida],” Fail said. “We’re here for the people as much as the ride. They encourage respect for the land and respect for each other.”
That includes modeling an example for her daughters, she said, such as picking up trash along the road — even trash that’s not theirs.
Wishner said she went behind the group at the water stop and found only one piece of trash.