AVON PARK — Rhonda Sweeney, RN of Sebring has joined the staff of Ridge Area Arc as care coordinator. This one-year, grant funded position was made possible through grants from The Palms Foundation, which focuses on seniors, and The Highlands County Health Facilities Authority. The new and much-needed position will serve Ridge Area Arc consumers approximately 16 hours per week. In the position, Sweeney will monitor and coordinate consumers’ treatment plans, educate them about their condition, connect them with health care providers and evaluate their progress.
A care coordinator job is an important role in the care of any individual with a disability. Supervising interdisciplinary care by bringing together the different specialists whose help the individual may need. The coordinator is also responsible for monitoring and evaluating the care delivered.
“The most critical skills for the care coordinator include communication, analytical skills and multitasking. A care coordinator should be understanding and demonstrate empathy and compassion. I believe we have found the person who fits the bill,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO.
Sweeney has a passion for helping those in need and has more than two decades of experience. She has an Associate’s degree in Nursing from Highline College in Des Moines, Washington.
“I have a heart for individuals with disabilities and look forward to educating our consumers on their health in order to make informed decisions,” Sweeney said. “For our seniors, I will focus on maintaining and monitoring their health so that they can remain as independent as possible. For younger consumers, I want to focus on their physical abilities in order for them to increase strength and knowledge to develop long-term health goals.”
Moving forward, Border envisions this position becoming a permanent, full-time one for the agency. “The health of our consumers is paramount, and adding this position is a step forward into the future of Ridge Area Arc’s services,” said Border. “We are already blessed to partner with The United Way of Central Florida locally in their health care initiative and these grants are a wonderful extension of our health care advocacy for people with disabilities.”