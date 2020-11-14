AVON PARK – Most know an advent calendar as a fun way to count down to Christmas. Opening miniature doors to little treasures builds excitement and anticipation leading up to the holiday. A recent Facebook post from popular budgeting blogger Passionate Penny Pincher got officials at Ridge Area Arc thinking. The post introduces a “reverse advent calendar” that encourages participants to give something (as opposed to getting something) each day as a way to help those in need.
Simple, right?
The reverse advent calendar to benefit Ridge Area Arc has you add one non-perishable food item to a box every day in December. After 23 days, you should have a box full of food just in time for Christmas. Then, on Dec. 23, simply take the box to Ridge Area Arc or any of the three chamber of commerce offices. The boxes will be distributed to Ridge Area Arc’s five group homes for holiday celebrations.
All the items suggested on the calendar are inexpensive and easy to find, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. We recommend printing it out and getting the whole family involved. Who knows, you might even start a new Christmas tradition.
Donations may be dropped off at collection sites:
- Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park
- Avon Park Chamber Office, 28 E. Main St., Avon Park
- Lake Placid Chamber Office, 18 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid
- Sebring Chamber Office, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring
Need more information? Call Donna Scherlacher at 863-452-1295, ext. 106.