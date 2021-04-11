AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc’s Resale store has a new face and some exciting projects on the horizon. Lindsay Adams has joined the staff of Ridge Area Arc as Resale manager. In this vital role, Adams will oversee the day-to-day operations of the store.
She will work closely with staff and consumers to grow retail revenue and expand on-the-job training opportunities for consumers. Adams has six years of retail management experience as well as experience as a job coach for individuals with disabilities.
Adams fills the position of long-time manager Fannie Hoppes. Hoppes, manager since 1996, will remain with the agency to provide a smooth transition and devote more time to the consumers.
Ridge Area Arc’s resale store is a strong presence in the community and provides job training and volunteer opportunities for consumers. Proceeds from the store go directly to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and their families. Every day, in the store, you will find treasures and must-haves at an unbeatable value.
“Lindsay comes to us with a lot of energy and creativity. She has experience working with consumers, in retail, and in management so I know she will make a great compliment to an already awesome team,” said Kathleen Border, CEO.
Adams, the mother of three, is looking forward to this new career challenge and enhancing the relationship with the community by recruiting new volunteers. Volunteer applications can be downloaded at www.ridgeareaarc.org.
Ridge Area Arc Resale store is at 899 W. Main St. in Avon Park. Stop by and say hello and find some great bargains.