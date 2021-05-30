AVON PARK — The Ridge Area Arc Resale store is flooded with donated household items daily. Many are offerings of people who have been home for months during the pandemic and are enthusiastic about cleaning up some of their belongings. Unfortunately, too many of those items are unsellable. Many donations are defective or worn-out items. They are donations from well-meaning people who give items that they want to get rid of to support the mission of the agency.
A recent article by The Associated Press highlighted that thrift shops and resale stores, which are wary of discouraging donations, welcome most donations, especially after the recession that caused the most damage to low-income Americans. The article emphasized that in the midst of the spring cleaning season, the stores want to avoid a barrage of unwanted contributions which are not just difficult to dispose of, they are costly as well. Waste disposal costs detract from donation values and cost employees precious time, energy and safety. This pulls funds from the programs that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Resale store manager Lindsay Adams said, “We are trying to educate our donors and remind them that many of our volunteers are seniors and the consumers we serve; their safety is our first concern.”
Here is a list of items that will no longer be accepted:
- Broken, malfunctioning, molding items
- Stained clothes
- Broken or chipped glassware
- Furniture with pet stains
- Weapons – including hunting knives or ammunition
- Hazardous chemicals – like household paint or household cleaners
- Expired or crashed car seats and helmets
- Any recalled product
- Tires or car batteries
- Mattresses
- Cribs or broken baby items
- Computer components
- Sleeper sofas
- Large exercise equipment
- Medical supplies and medications
- Some heavy electronics
Before you donate:
- Inspect items for rips and tears, broken zippers;
- Launder clothing and linens;
- Clean and dry household items;
- Package glass carefully; and
- Ask “Would I give this to a friend?”