SEBRING — Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring had a little bit of everything over the final two hours: crashing cars, drivers going off course and tires flying through the air. It was one of those tires sailing through the air that effectively sealed the deal for the No. 74 Riley 74 Ranch Resort Ligier JS P320.
The team was involved in a battle for the lead with the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier when a tire struck the Jr III car, knocking it out of the race with a little more than an hour remaining. The No. 74 car was able to post a one-lap victory over the No. 13 AWA Duqueine D08, driven by Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell and Lars Kernwith. The No. 85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine, driven by Till Bechtolsheimer, Tijmen van der Helm and Dan Goldburg, finished third. The Jr III entry was credited with an eighth-place finish.
Earlier in the race it looked as though Jr III Racing was well on its way to make it a Sebring sweep. The team won both IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races on Sunday, March 12, and had built a large lead in the LMP3 class of the 12 Hours of Sebring. The team had a lead of nearly one lap over the No. 74 car, but a full-course caution allowed the Riley 74 Ranch Resort Ligier to get itself right behind the leader. Armed with fresh tires, Felipe Fraga in the No. 74 car was able to pass the Jr III entry on the first lap following the restart.
The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing LMP2 driven by Pietro Fittipaldi went off track and hit the tire barrier, which caused on his wheels to sail across the track. Fraga was lucky in that the tire missed his car. Garett Grist — in the Jr III car — was not. The tire caught the left front of the car, knocking it out of the race and gave Fraga close to a lap advantage over the second-place car.
“Then we got so lucky as well,” Fraga said. “There was a wheel bouncing in Turn 1. The wheel was coming straight to me. It was unbelievable, and the wheel just bounced in front of me and hit him. I’m so sorry for Garett but very happy for us.”
Jr III Racing posted on social media, “We were hit by a tire from the car that caused the caution. Unfortunately we have endured damage on the left front and are rolling back to the paddock.”
Gar Robinson, who shares the No. 74 car with Fraga and Josh Burdon, said the key to the victory was making sure the team was in a position to take advantage of any mistakes of mishaps by their compeititors.
“Fortunately for us, that happened,” he said.