SEBRING — Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring had a little bit of everything over the final two hours: crashing cars, drivers going off course and tires flying through the air. It was one of those tires sailing through the air that effectively sealed the deal for the No. 74 Riley 74 Ranch Resort Ligier JS P320.

The team was involved in a battle for the lead with the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier when a tire struck the Jr III car, knocking it out of the race with a little more than an hour remaining. The No. 74 car was able to post a one-lap victory over the No. 13 AWA Duqueine D08, driven by Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell and Lars Kernwith. The No. 85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine, driven by Till Bechtolsheimer, Tijmen van der Helm and Dan Goldburg, finished third. The Jr III entry was credited with an eighth-place finish.

