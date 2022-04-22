SEBRING– Mark Robert Riley, 28, of Lake Placid was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening. Riley will face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, kidnapping an adult, burglarizing an occupied dwelling unarmed, resisting an officer obstruct without violence.
On Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to a residence on Kar-lo Street by complaints about a suspicious blue Nissan. The report shows a vehicle matching the description of the suspicious vehicle fled from law enforcement prior when they attempted a traffic stop.
When the deputies arrived to the scene at Kar-lo Street, the vehicle was empty but witnesses said two males left the car on foot. The suspect was identifies as Riley and the victim. The car belonged to the victim's girlfriend and was a rental.
The victim told deputies he went to a friend's house on Sharon Avenue and was waiting on the friend. The victim said Riley asked him for a year and he said no. The victim said the car had mechanical issues and said that upset Riley.
Allegedly Riley took a knife out and forced the victim to drive while he got into the backseat and held the knife on him. The victim said he has known Riley for about two years.
The victim was told to go to another location and said was made to get out of the vehicle and was unable to call for assistance. The victim stated he was once again forced back into the driver's seat with Riley in the passenger side where he allegedly held the knife on the victim The victim said when they were arriving at Bassage Road there was a deputy trying to pull the men over.
The victim said Riley threatened to stab and kill him if he stopped the car.
When they returned to Kar-lo Street, The victim was told to run with him or he would kill him. Eventually the victim was able to get away from the suspect and jumped into a canal and swam to the other side.
Riley is being held without bond due to violating his probation.