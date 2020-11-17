Riley H. Carter
Riley Herman Carter, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020. He was in the companionship of his loving wife and sons. Riley was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Wauchula, Florida. He was the son of Bernice Jones Carter and Riley Jackson Carter. Riley was a Lake Placid High School graduate with the class of 1955. He entered the U.S. Army in 1960 and served our country until he was discharged in 1962. While in the U.S. Army he was a heavy equipment operator. After his discharge, Riley continued the path of a heavy equipment operator, which spanned over a 50-year career, including a 12-year span in Alaska. Of those 50 years, Riley was self employed for 30 of them. Riley has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 50 years. He loved to fish, hunt and did a lot of trapping while in Alaska. He was a member of the Muzzle Loading Club and First Baptist Church of Lake Placid.
Riley is survived by his wife, Virginia, whom he wed in 1957 in the Lorida Baptist Church; sons, Herman Darel Carter (Gladys) and Riley F. Carter (Karen). He leaves six grandchildren and was blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be from the Placid Lakes Baptist Church at 11 a.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 17) with Pastor Jeff Taylor celebrating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Army Funeral Honor Team. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ALF Foundation. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.