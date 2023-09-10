Once again, a civilian’s home surveillance system may have aided police in the capture of a criminal suspect.
This time the suspect is Tamario Leron Sanders, accused of murdering a woman in her home on Oak Bend Avenue, Sebring, at some point Thursday, Aug. 31.
According to investigators, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the female victim’s home to conduct a welfare check Thursday afternoon. The woman had failed to pick up her child at elementary school. They found the 37-year-old woman laying on the floor inside, the apparent victim of a homicide.
During a neighborhood canvass – wherein detectives asked neighbors if they witnessed anything connected to the woman’s homicide – a neighbor told detectives that she had received an alert from her Ring doorbell camera around 10 a.m. Thursday. She agreed to play the video for deputies, which allegedly showed Sanders approaching her front door and removing the camera from its mount.
“The suspect’s face briefly appears in the camera,” detectives wrote in their report. They also identified the suspect’s clothing and other details via the Ring video.
In their arrest report for Sanders, detectives wrote that they connected Sanders to the woman’s death after searching his home, which is nearby at 5910 Highland St., Sebring. They reported finding the same gray tank top and black athletic shorts the suspect wore in the Ring video.
Deputies said they found the tank top and shorts inside a charcoal grill outside Sanders’ home. Detectives also found the white towel Sanders used to block the neighbor’s Ring camera in Sanders’ bedroom.
They charged Sanders with first-degree murder premeditated, unarmed burglary, burglary with assault and battery, tampering with evidence in a life felony, and grand theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 3.
Relatives have requested the slain woman’s name not be made public.
Local law enforcement often make cases with the help of residential Ring cameras and commercial surveillance cameras.
Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams spoke of the value of Ring cameras and other home security in police investigations in 2021.
“A lot of people think if they don’t capture the actual incident on their video, that their video is no good,” Williams told the Highlands News-Sun. “That’s not true. They might have caught someone on the video walking down the road before a burglary or after the burglary occurs, or catch a vehicle going by on the way to a shooting.”
Williams and other detectives from the Sebring Police Department used Ring camera footage as well as surveillance cameras from local businesses to recreate the path murder suspects Salvador Cruz and Lorenza Stevenson took in a Dodge Challenger. Detectives assembled a video timeline that shows the car driving down Kenilworth Boulevard and entering the Assembly Church property in September 2021.
A camera on the church caught a figure exiting the car and firing at 14-year-old Rickey Harris and other youths. Cruz, who drove the Challenger, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July and received 20 years in state prison.
Lorenza, whom prosecutors believe shot Harris, faces trial in November.