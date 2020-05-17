LAKE PLACID — Peggy Scott never saw her husband’s class ring and never got to wear it when they dated. Soon after Dixie Howell Scott received his Class of 1955 ring, during senior year, he soon lost it while swimming in a Crescent City lake.
Before his retirement, Dixie served on the Lake Placid Town Council, and as mayor of the small town. Dixie established Scott Funeral Home on Interlake Boulevard. Peggy and Dixie were married 43 years. Dixie died in 2006.
The ring she thought she would never see, was found about two weeks ago by treasure hunter Chris Smith who was searching Crescent Lake’s bottom. Smith’s father Benjamin was metal detecting on the beach. Smith was using a fairly unsophisticated metal detector when he found the ring about 15 feet deep in about an inch and a half of muck.
“It was a miracle, seeing that gold,” Chris Smith said. “I saw the year and “Crescent” and was almost sure we could find who it belonged to.”
Despite having a spot in an antiques store, Smith never thought of keeping the ring.
“I feel if I can find the owner, then it is not mine,” he said.
Near the ring were a coupe of cinder blocks and a gun. Smith was a little concerned about what he would find when they looked for the owner. He was pleasantly surprised when he showed a neighbor the ring and through several people and through social media, they had information on the owner quickly.
Chris showed a neighbor, Paul Ruth, his find. Ruth took pictures and put the ring on Facebook to search for its owner. Melissa Frank private messaged Ruth and asked for the initials engraved on the ring. Frank called her mother, Donelle Wilhite, who still lives in Crescent City.
“I asked my mom if she had her yearbook. My mom graduated in 1956. She said she did and there was only one person with the initials DHS in the book. My mom knew him. They used to call him “Dickie.”
Frank decided to do some sleuthing and began to search Dixie’s whereabouts. She found his obituary online and saw the he was married to Peggy Scott and found his daughter Angela was married to John Girdley, a pastor at Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park. After messaging on Facebook was unsuccessful, John was reached at work.
“As a pastor, I feel nothing is really lost in God’s economy,” John said. “This is an extra special blessing that we needed right now. We see more than just a ring being found.”
Peggy Scott has said her daughter Angela could have the ring for her granddaughters, Hannah and Grace, who were very young when Dixie died.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I know Dixie lost the ring his senior year swimming, He mentioned it when we were first married and I have never given it another thought. When I got the call last week, I couldn’t believe it.”