Riot was not peaceful protest
The writer of “A blind eye” is also blind to the women she called innocent, with regards to the Jan. 6 riots.
Who was Ashli Babbitt?
Ashli Babbitt, a future insurrectionist, rammed her SUV three times into Celeste Norris’s Escape rear end. (AP news by Michael Biesecker Jan., 3, 2022)
Apparently Babbitt had an extramarital affair with Norris’ live-in boy back in 2015. Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. The Associated Press, recounting the July 29 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Fedrick, Maryland. Babbitt was charged with numerous misdemeanors. This recounting can also be found in the Military Times, which has an extensive accounting.
Two Federal investigations cleared the officer of any wrongdoings in the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was attempting to climb through a broken window in the Capitol while wearing a Trump flag like a cap.
Doesn’t sound innocent to me.
Rosanne Boyland, the writer is correct that Boyland was trampled to death, but failed to state in what manner. (The New York Times — by Evan Hill, Arielle Ray and Danhlia Kozlowsky, Jan. 15, 2015, video included.)
Ms. Boyland was trampled by her fellow rioters. They were trying to breach an entrance on the west side of the Capitol. The writer failed to state that Ms. Boyland was actually trying to enter the Capitol. Ms. Boyland was knocked down by her fellow rioters while they stormed the Capitol and was trampled (video may be hard for some viewers to watch).
Dear reader, these two women died while attacking the Capitol of the United States of America.
The writer states that these two women were partaking in a peaceful protest, and that our government took these two American martyred lives. Not true. Their actions are why they died. Peaceful demonstrators don’t attack police, nor do they destroy property. It’s sad when some misrepresent the situation, which could inflame others to act recklessly.
Joseph V. Alviano
Sebring
Editor’s note: The video referenced of the “trampling” of Rosanne Boyland was Jan. 15, 2021.