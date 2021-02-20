So Wednesday I was goofing off, contemplating lunch before I got to work, when my best friend Tina messaged me: “Rush is dead.”
My reaction was to type back “WHAT?” and try to verify the news. I, like everyone else, knew he was terribly ill, and this was coming, but who really expected it?
I confirmed the sad truth that Rush Limbaugh had indeed passed away at age 70 from lung cancer. And I knew what my column would have to be on.
I first heard of Limbaugh in the early 1990’s. I didn’t know anything about him, but others told me of his conservative views and entertaining radio show. So, like many others, I started listening. And then listened some more.
In the interests of full disclosure, let me point out that I hold conservative views. I believe in small government and am right leaning on a number of social issues. What I heard of Rush seemed to support my beliefs. So, I kept listening.
I knew then – and still know – that Rush was a controversial figure. Sometimes things he said were taken out of context and used against him. People saw him as heartless, vile and someone who hated others.
Rush, of course, was not perfect. When he died, he was on marriage number four. He sometimes did cross lines with the things he said. He very rarely apologized for his views, even when he was wrong.
The thing is, often what those who hated Rush portrayed wasn’t a complete picture. They didn’t see his generosity, for example. He gave away stuff on his show frequently, and contributed annually to the Leukemia Society, among other organizations (I tried to verify this on his website, but a lot of people are accessing said site, which makes navigating it difficult).
I managed to get to talk to Rush on the phone twice – both times were to explain why I disagreed with him about something. He was polite to me on the phone and didn’t put me down afterwards. I can’t speak for everyone who’s ever called the show, but that was my experience.
Like him or hate him, Rush helped rescue AM radio, which was fast becoming a wasteland in the late ‘80s. He may have reinvented the radio talk show. I believe without a Rush Limbaugh, there would never have been an Alan Combs or a Sean Hannity. He paved the way for others.
Back in late 1995, I had the privilege of hosting a talk radio show for about six months. It was like living out a dream. It also was hard work. I usually only had to cover one hour, and sometimes had guests, which made the show a little easier. Rush did three hours, usually without guests, and was going as strong in hour three as he had in hour one. He was good at what he did.
It saddens me that many on Facebook are taking the occasion of Rush’s death to rejoice. Don’t get me wrong – people are free to dislike him, even hate him if that’s their choice. But to express gladness at his passing? To go further, and wish others like him dead, as I’ve seen a couple of times? It tells me more about you than it does about Rush. And it reminds me of the old saying, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” Some people need to remember that.
My prayers are with Rush’s family, who are grieving, as well as his many fans. I don’t know what the 12-3 p.m. time on the radio will be like without Rush. He was one of a kind. I think, love him or hate him, we can agree on that.