SEBRING — Risi Competizione claimed the GTD Pro pole for today's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, when Daniel Serra turned in late lap of 1:59.414 in the team's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo to wrestle the top spot from the No. 63 TR3 Racing Lamborghini. Mirko Bortolotti drove the TR3 car to a best lap of 1:59.431, only to see Serra surpass his time a short while later.
"It's always great to get the pole position," Serra said. "It's a great feeling for a driver. I'm really happy with the team. They did a great job during the session."
The No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R was third, with the No. 23 Heart of Racing Porsche claiming the No. 4 spot.
"I think we have a decent car," said Antonio Garcia, who drove the No. 3 Corvette. "It's still our first race at Sebring on these tires and in this spec. We should be decent. We're not that far back now. Let's see where we end up."
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 RSR qualified fifth and will share the third row with the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan, which qualified sixth.
WeatherTech Racing has had a rough couple of days and Cooper MacNeil drove the No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 to ninth-place in qualifying. The car was unable to hit the track on Thursday.
“We had to put a new engine in the car since Daytona,” MacNeil said. “When you have new parts sometimes you have some issues. We had one yesterday, which unfortunately sidelined us for the entire day and night. The Proton guys and girls secured the parts and we were back out this morning."
The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3 will start in 10th.
In GTD, Zacharie Robichon turned in a lap of 1:59.763 to claim the pole in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports 1st Phorm / Mountain Motorsports / Una Vida Tequila Porsche.
"These long races, to be honest, we’re aware qualifying is probably not that important," Robichon said. "Last year, we started last and won the race."
Robby Foley qualified the No. 96 Turner Motorsport Turner Motorsport / LiquiMoly / Barletta Engineering BMW M4 GT3 second and will share the front row with Wright Motorsports.
The No. 57 Winward Mercedes-AMG turned in the third-best time of the qualifying session, but was moved to the back of the field after failing post-qualifying inspection due to a minimum ride height compliance.
That moved the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 up to third place. The team is making their season debut this weekend after missing the Rolex 24 At Daytona while awaiting their new car. They will share the second row with the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari.
The cars will hit the track at 8 a.m. today for a 20-minute warm-up session. The always-popular grid walk will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 9:50, at which point the track will be cleared, with the race expected to begin at 10:10 a.m. Tickets are available at the gate.