Ritenour: 'I don’t want them to lose their car or their job'

Highlands County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour handles misdemeanor drug possession, DUIs, and domestic violence cases. He works with defendants who try to better themselves.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

It’s VOP arraignment day in County Judge Anthony Ritenour’s courtroom.

Ritenour – a Sebring High School graduate appointed to the bench by Gov. Jeb Bush in 2006 – manages defendants charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, petit theft, simple drug possession and other misdemeanor crimes. Many defendants get probation for those minor crimes – particularly if they are first offenses. He also steps in for felony cases when needed.

