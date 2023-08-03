Ritenour: 'I don’t want them to lose their car or their job'

It’s VOP arraignment day in County Judge Anthony Ritenour’s courtroom.
Ritenour – a Sebring High School graduate appointed to the bench by Gov. Jeb Bush in 2006 – manages defendants charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, petit theft, simple drug possession and other misdemeanor crimes. Many defendants get probation for those minor crimes – particularly if they are first offenses. He also steps in for felony cases when needed.
However, when misdemeanor defendants break probation, they are rearrested and jailed until they are brought into violation of probation arraignment in front of Ritenour. There they are asked to admit or deny breaking their probation. If they deny the charge, then Ritenour sets a date for an evidentiary hearing.
During her VOP arraignment on July 31, Deweese Biggs stood before Ritenour in her orange jail uniform.
Meth arrest back, back in jail
While serving a year of probation following a DUI/property damage conviction, Biggs was arrested in May for methamphetamine possession, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. As she stood before the judge with Assistant Public Defender Paul Bass at her side, prosecutors asked Ritenour to give her an additional 90 days in county jail on the new charges. Bass asked Ritenour to allow her to apply the 90 days to time she’s already served in county jail since her May 26 arrest. In other words, let her out today.
“I don’t like seeing someone on probation picking up meth charges,” Ritenour opened.
As he considered Bass’ request to allow her to apply the 90 days to her present jail stay, she told Ritenour she wanted to be back with her children.
“I have two children; they are with their grandmother,” Biggs told him. “Their father committed suicide two weeks ago.”
A father committed suicide
His death led her to lose control, she told the judge.
“Their father committed suicide two weeks ago and with all that happened, I picked up the drug,” she told Ritenour. “I did the drug and I snapped and caught a bunch of charges, and I can’t even remember half of them.”
The judge then asked her, “It is your statement to me that you have to put your kids ahead of this drug issue, right?”
Biggs: “Absolutely.”
“You understand, once you get out (today), if you start doing drugs again, you’ll be right back in?”
“Absolutely.”
“That will mean you’re doing the exact opposite, drugs versus kids.”
“I understand that,” Biggs told Ritenour. “My kids are way more important; I screwed up.”
“Very good; I like to hear that,” Ritenour told her.
With that, he allowed her to be released.
Ritenour: ‘I will work with them’
The judge, a beekeeper who once referred to himself as “just a country boy who wears a black robe,” said he doesn’t want to ruin lives, especially when the defendant is trying to make improvements.
“If I see their story is believable, or they’ve already done time in jail, I don’t want them to lose their car, or lose their job,” he said. “If they show up, and they’re already high at court and then they haven’t had a job in three to four years, they are not showing any indication that they’re trying to change their lives.”
Angela Kay Rocha was on six months probation following a petit theft conviction when she was arrested for failing to work community service hours, by failing to pay fines, and by driving a car without a license. Police impounded her car.
A chance to save a car
Prosecutors wanted Rocha to serve 45 days in jail.
Bass angled to get her time served in jail – she’d been in jail for 17 days.
“She’s going to lose her car,” Bass told Ritenour.
“I just bought it in October,” Rocha told the judge. “If I’m here for 45 days, I can’t get my car out, a $13,000 car.”
Ritenour: “The car is in the impound and you’re saying if you have to stay in jail the 45 days, you can’t get it out?”
“Right, it’s a couple of hundred dollars now and they won’t release it, only to me.”
Ritenour agreed to postpone her sentencing to a later date, which freed her to leave jail Monday. She was to get her car out of impound and return for sentencing in August.
“I’ll put this off for another hearing with the understanding that if you fail to show up, the court could max you out for this, which would be 120 days in jail,” he told her.
The judge reminded her to call the pretrial release office once a week.
Bass warned his client: “If you pick up anything, like driving on a suspended license, or trespassing, petit theft, you could be right back here.”
Learning about defendants
And so, throughout the morning, Ritenour asks defendants about their lives, where they work, about their families, perhaps to learn about motives that led people to commit offenses. Or to learn what hurdles they must overcome to get their licenses back. He tries to help them there, too, often reducing fines to lessen financial burdens. But not always.
“Some of the time, I ask them, do you have proof that you had a job? This one will say, ‘I will lose everything.’ If I see they really have a job, I will let them out on pretrial, but they must show proof they actually had that job, and then I decide later whether to put them back in jail.”
It’s a sensitivity, he said, that comes from growing up simply, without a silver spoon.
“If it’s a non-violent case, and it doesn’t look like they’re still living a horrible lifestyle and want to change, I help them out if it’s just financial,” Ritenour said. “I remember a time period when me and my brothers shared one bedroom and hardly had a pot to pee in.”