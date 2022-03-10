SEBRING — County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour on Wednesday refused to acquit an Avon Park Winn-Dixie employee charged with sexually molesting a young girl in the men’s room there.
Noting that the female victim had admitted to lying about certain aspects of the alleged crime in a deposition, defense attorney Peter Brewer argued that the court should throw the victim’s testimony out. “Once you remove her statement,” Brewer told Ritenour, “the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction.”
Prosecutor Norda Swaby argued that the girl’s testimony is reliable and must be kept in the trial record. She also argued that a store video of the girl following Timothy Hero into an employee’s bathroom “shows everything that leads up to the crime,” she said. The child was allegedly molested in a locked bathroom stall.
Brewer argued the video also does not prove Hero molested the girl. By the time her father broke into the stall, testimony shows, the child and Hero were already pulling their pants up.
“There is no DNA, there are no other witnesses, no confessions, only her word,” Brewer argued.
“Judge, the video is not corroboration of the crime itself,” he said. “The video just as easily proves this did not happen.”
Ritenour agreed with Swaby and allowed the girl’s testimony.
The jury was expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday afternoon.