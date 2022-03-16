SEBRING — Michelle Robinson cannot recall the crash on Aug. 8, 2021 that took her husband, John “Jack” Edgar Robinson, but she remembers where – U.S. 27 at Lake Damon Road.
“Speed is terrible there,” Robinson said. “I don’t remember our accident. It is wiped out of my head. I ended up in the hospital.”
Residents said the junction has seen at least six fatalities in recent years. Robinson and her friends and neighbors in River Greens want to see a traffic signal at that spot.
James Van Der Veer, a neighbor, said there is a blind spot in the turning lane for Lake Damon Road. A signal light would force oncoming traffic to stop at some point and give vehicles crossing the lanes a better chance.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county cannot control whether or not a signal gets installed at an intersection. That decision and funding lies with the Florida Department of Transportation, which must do a warrant study tallying traffic volume, crashes and deaths.
Betty Gwinn, also a neighbor, said she had spoken with an FDOT official who said the agency would conduct a traffic study from January through March, but had not heard back. Later in the meeting, Vosburg said FDOT officials, aware of the meeting, contacted him to say they have completed their study (in season, for the highest possible traffic numbers), would compile that data in April and would report on it in May.
Gwinn said she hoped the study would take into account not just the 400 homes in River Greens, but also the 44,000 golfers who play at River Greens each year.
Rodney Davis, owner of River Greens Golf Course, said he and County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. had discussed what possibility there might be to reroute Lake Damon Road further north along U.S. 27 to line up with Allamanda Boulevard, one of the entrances for Avon Park Lakes, put the light there and help both communities at once.
“The blind spot is an issue,” Davis said. “One of my employees got hit, too.”
County Commissioner Kevin Roberts said there had also been talk of having a light at West Sun Pure Road where semi-trailers roll in with loads of scrap steel and out with loads of rebar from the Nucor plant. He asked if a light at Nucor would help, and Davis said it might slow down highway traffic for residents.
For golfers, it might not matter. While residents could reach River Greens via Sun Pure Road, golfers would still turn at Lake Damon Road.