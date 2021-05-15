AVON PARK — Veronica Rivera, 43, of Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday, stemming from an incident on April 15 at an assisted living facility in Avon Park. She was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Rivera faces charges of exploitation of the elderly person of less than $10,000 and grand theft of a controlled substance.
According to the arrest report, a deputy arrived at the ALF on April 28 after a complaint from the Department of Children and Families from an incident on April 15.
When the deputy arrived, an employee pointed out a discrepancy in the victim’s medication logs. The victim was unable to answer questions, the employee said. She also told deputies that Rivera was signing out more medication than the victim needed.
Rivera did speak with deputies Post Miranda, but the report was redacted. The report states the medication is a schedule 4 narcotic.