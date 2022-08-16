AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man on charges stemming from a January grand theft case.
Joseph Rivers Jr., 40, of Avon Park was charged last week with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property.
AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man on charges stemming from a January grand theft case.
Joseph Rivers Jr., 40, of Avon Park was charged last week with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property.
Clerk of Courts records state that he has entered a plea of not guilty.
The warrant affidavit states that on Jan. 4 of this year, deputies responded to North Lake Avenue about a report of a stolen moped. The victim told deputies that his blue and silver 2015 Tao moped, worth $500, had been stolen overnight from outside his residence.
He also told deputies that the title to the vehicle was inside an enclosed compartment of the moped.
Deputies learned that Rivers had arrived at an apartment on East Jackson Street with the moped, based on statements from several witnesses. Reports said they allegedly saw Rivers and another man arrive with the moped and start stripping parts off it.
The deputy found several parts in the front yard of the dwelling and the remainder of the moped, stripped, under a black tarp and sitting around the side of the residence.
The parts had identifying marks that the victim had described, reports said.
A witness told deputies that Rivers had arrived at his residence at 7 p.m. with a blue and silver moped with the title to it. Reports said the witness saw him stripping parts of it and switching them with another moped.
Another witness said he saw Rivers and the other man arrive between 2:30-3 a.m. with the blue and silver moped and with a black moped that Rivers owns. The witness saw the two men working on both, reports said.
A third witness said the two men arrived at 7 p.m. with the blue and silver moped, reports said, and that he saw Rivers removing parts from the moped.
Reports state that Rivers arrived while the deputy was there. He said he owned the black moped, but denied having, taking or being anywhere in the area where the blue and silver moped was.
He told deputies that he had no idea why people would say that he had the stolen moped, reports said.
The second man, reportedly homeless, could not be found, reports said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.