SEBRING — With all NTT IndyCar Series drivers scheduled to appear in Indianapolis next week for the annual Content Days event, several IndyCar teams took to Sebring International Raceway on Monday for the first private tests of the 2022 season.
IndyCar teams are limited in the number of private tests they can partake in, so it makes sense that the two teams who tested at Sebring are familiar with the track from competing in IMSA — Meyer Shank Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan.
Meyer Shank had familiar names in Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud racing over the track, while Christian Lundgaard used a rookie test day for RLL.
Lundgaard will be competing in his first full season of IndyCar racing after competing in one race last year. The 20-year-old Danish driver has spent the last couple of years competing in FIA Formula 2.
Castroneves and Pagenaud are familiar names to both IndyCar and IMSA fans. They will be teaming up in the DPi class for Meyer Shank in the Rolex 24 At Daytona later this month, with full-season IMSA drivers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist. Castroneves will be the team’s regular endurance driver — for Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta — while Pagenaud is expected to compete only at Daytona.
“I love starting the year with one of the biggest challenges of the year in the 24 Hour At Daytona,” said Pagenaud. “It’s a race I came close to winning many times, just like the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the past. I am looking forward to racing with my new team MSR in endurance racing which is my roots and I have a very deep love for this series while reuniting with the Acura once again and my friends at HPD. With Oliver, Tom and Helio we will be a strong lineup and hopefully we can give AutoNation and SiriusXM a victory to start off the year.”
Michael Shank said it was logical to put Pagenaud in the car at Daytona.
“We’re really excited to have Simon join the team for the Rolex 24,” he said. “The first step was having him be a part of our full-season lineup in IndyCar and it just made sense to put him in the Acura for Daytona. He knows the car well and has worked with Helio previously, so he’s been a big asset to the team so far. With the lineup that we have I think that we have a chance to fight for a win in just a few weeks.”
A.J. Foyt Racing and Team Penske are the next two IndyCar teams scheduled to test at Sebring next week, while the majority of teams will be in Sebring in February.