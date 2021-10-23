I was very disappointed to read the guest column “To vax or not to vax” in a recent paper. When you publish a “guest column” it implies that the writer has some special knowledge about the topic. For example, the school superintendent might write a column about the need for a new school or a doctor from Advent hospital might write about the need for flu vaccines. The opinions of a citizen with no special expertise regarding COVID vaccines belongs in the Letters to the Editor, with factual errors noted by the editor at the end.
The column contains false information. For the sake of brevity I’m mentioning just some of the incorrect information.
The column states that the delta variant came from “the vaxxed.” Actually it started in India in August 2020 and did not come from the vaccine (yalemedicine.org).
Also, 70% of hospitalized COVID patients do not have breakthrough cases. Actually, 84% are unvaccinated, 14% are vaccinated. (healthsystemtracker.org).
The vaccinated have an extremely small (.004%) chance of dying of COVID. That’s way less than 1% (popsci.com).
Vaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID (Washington Post.com).
The newspaper has a column by Dr. Roach who has many columns with the correct facts about COVID-19. You have also had some front page articles with factual, correct information about COVID-19. Please don’t ruin the reputation of the paper by publishing incorrect information in guest columns.
Christine Gregory
Sebring