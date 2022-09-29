SEBRING — Highlands County did not issue any official road closures or road advisories ahead of Hurricane Ian.
However, county officials have released a list compiled by the Road and Bridge and the Engineering Departments of problem areas that flooded in recent rains as well as during and after Hurricane Irma five years ago.
Irma left many places inundated and some roads washed out when heavy water flows weakened culverts and road beds. In the immediate aftermath, the county did make repairs. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency would not reimburse improvements.
After recent rains turned a section of U.S. 27 into a lake, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told county commissioners that the drainage performed as it was designed. However, the sheer volume of water at one time overwhelmed the system.
Highlands County Emergency Manager Brian Newhouse said Monday that Hurricane Ian will bring that much rain, as much as 7-10 inches countywide and as high as 15 inches in some places.
Howerton and other county officials have been working with the Southwest Florida Water Management District over the last few years to map out potential changes SWFWMD and the county could make to several drainage basins throughout the county.
Those changes have not taken place yet. If your home, street or neighborhood flooded from Irma in 2017 or in more recent heavy rains, it will flood again.
County officials at the Emergency Operations Center said Howerton and Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison went to check problem areas to have crews mitigate any danger of overflow or washout.
This included cleaning out blockages, clearing drains of any debris, prepping and maintaining drains filled with sediment, picking up horticultural debris or yard debris to prevent it from washing into swales and culverts and answering calls for service.
While this may alleviate some flooding, it will not stop all of it. Be prepared to find alternate routes if you live in or around any of the following areas:
- Sebring Country Estates
- Lake Haven Estates/Harder Hall
- Orange Blossom, off State Road 66
Newhouse is asking people to minimize movement on the road and avoid flooded areas where water could hide debris and/or washouts.
“Turn around. Don’t drown,” said Newhouse, who’d like to minimize the need for high-water or swift-water rescues.
As always, when driving in waterlogged areas, he and other county officials are asking people to slow down to a “no-wake” speed. In places where water covers the road and adjacent yards and sidewalks, wakes from passing cars can send waves up to and over doorsteps, even those protected by sandbags.