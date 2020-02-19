SEBRING — For years, decades even, Highlands County residents living on county-maintained shell roads or non-county maintained unpaved roads have begged to get their roads paved. The question always came down to money: “How much and who would pay for it?”
Now county commissioners have that answer: Residents will pay, between half or the full cost of the road project, depending on whether or not the road is already part of the county’s maintenance rolls.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said Highlands County has six categories of roads (see box).
To provide for improvements, the Board of County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve “Procedures for Participation in the Non-Maintained Public Right of Way Improvement Program (Excluding Paving)” and “Procedures for Participation in the Highlands County Road Improvement Program for County and Non-County Roads.”
In the Right of Way Improvement Program, according to a presentation Green gave to commissioners, residents may apply to the county for minimal improvements to a right of way with the county not having any responsibility to maintain those improvements in the future.
Essentially, county road crews could go onto a designated public right of way and clear ditches or fill potholes without incurring a legal responsibility to maintain those improvements.
One of the stumbling blocks Green and his predecessors have had is that the county, once road crews have made repairs or improvement to a public right of way, has been obligated in the past to accept that road into the maintenance schedule as a county-maintained road. The Right of Way Improvement Program gives the county the ability to do that without obligating the county to maintain that road in the future.
The types of work include repairing potholes, minimal ditch work, grading of dirt roads, delivering soil and/or shell rock to fill in depressions, minimal erosion control, tree trimming/removal and/or vegetation maintenance. Services would not include paving, which is covered by the other policy.
The right of way program document states that all costs of the work would have to be paid upfront before work starts. That was another concern commissioners had.
A couple of years ago, they had agreed, by a vote of the commission, to perform paving and drainage work on Oak Manor Avenue before they had collected funds from the residents or even had an assessment set up to collect it. Since then, they have worked to establish that assessment, with a warning to all other neighborhoods that they would not do that again.
To be considered for paving under the Road Improvement Program, residents’ roads would have to have 60 feet of right of way, drainage controls and a connection to a city- or county-maintained paved road.
Also, according to policy, the residents would have to be assessed under a Municipal Service Benefit/Tax Unit (MSB/TU) to pay for maintenance to the road and the infrastructure around it, such as drainage culverts.
Commissioner Jim Brooks, noting that Highlands is still considered a rural county, recommended the county also look at state and federal funding that may help with these improvements.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told commissioners that, when assessments are set, the amount collected needs to account for potential construction cost increases. It might take 10 years to raise enough funds for a paving project, and if in that time the money falls short, residents won’t want to hear they have to come up with a balance, he said.
Just before taking the vote Tuesday, Commission Chair Ron Handley, who along with Brooks had opposed the Oak Manor arrangement, checked with Green, Howerton, County Administrator Randy Vosburg and County Attorney Joy Carmichael to ask, “Is everybody on the same page?”
He wanted to make sure, going forward, that everyone — especially residents — would abide by the new policy.