SEBRING — If you use County Road 721, otherwise known as “Nine-Mile Grade,” be prepared for road work next week.
Starting Monday, Oct. 19, Highlands County Road and Bridge Department and Highlands County Engineering Department will be working with road construction contractor Excavation Point Inc. to mill the roadway, haul materials in and out and resurface asphalt pavement on the 8.7-mile road.
Work will take place the entire length of the north-south stretch between U.S. 98 and County Road 621.
The project will take place in daylight hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will last until Nov. 5.
Drivers are cautioned to use care, as speed limits will be kept at and below 45 mph.
Construction will involve temporary lane closures, resulting in traffic delays.
Work crews also urge drivers to use caution and be mindful of the traffic control signage and flagmen giving directions.