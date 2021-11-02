AVON PARK — Florida Gas Transmission continues to make repairs to a portion of damaged roadway on Memorial Drive in Avon Park.
Memorial Drive in Avon Park is closed from the intersection of Ernest E Sims Street to Hatcher Avenue/East 5th Street. It will be closed at least through Friday, Nov. 5.
All temporary traffic control devices and detours are posted. Motorists should follow the detour or find an alternate route. FGT will coordinate directly with the residential homes affected by the closure.
In Sebring, the Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday will lead to roads being closed. The event hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the road closures, vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area will be limited. Northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the following road closures will be implemented:
- Circle Drive (State Road 17) will be closed.
- North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive.
- North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive.
- East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Drive.
- West Center Avenue will be closed from Franklin Street to Circle Drive.
- South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Drive.
- South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive.
All above road closures will be reopened by 7 p.m. Saturday.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 will be able to circumvent the event area.
Northbound: The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicles will be directed to turn left onto Franklin Street. Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where it will turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Vehicles will then turn right following North Pine Street to North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
Southbound: The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicles will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will then follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where vehicles will turn left. Park Street will be taken to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left. Lakeview Drive will then be followed to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Jennifer Coats of the Highlands Art League at 863-385-5312.