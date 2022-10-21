SEBRING — A heavily-used and needed county road reopened to full use Thursday, and two other recently built/rebuilt roads are officially done.
On Tuesday, County Road and Bridge crews installed a 100-foot-long, 48-inch diameter culvert underneath Golfview Road at Lake Drive Boulevard to replace the one that failed as a result of Hurricane Ian.
Coupled with 72-inch risers, to prevent sediment from fouling the pipes, it’s now been backfilled and paved over, ready to receive traffic again.
County officials had the road closed and detoured at that point ever since the morning of Sept. 29, right after Ian passed through Sebring.
It took a while for motorists to adjust to the closure. County crews had put up signs on barricades and even dumped piles of sand over the lanes to emphasize that it was closed.
Still, some motorists drove around barricades and over sand piles to cross the compromised culvert. As of Oct 4, county officials were prepared to dig the roadway out ahead of finding another culvert, just to force motorists to detour.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the county did not have a culvert 48-inches wide. A new one would be hard to find, and even harder to get delivered in the aftermath of a hurricane.
Fortunately, no one was foolish enough to try to cross the culvert again between Oct. 4 and this week.
Meanwhile, both Engineering Department and Road and Bridge staff did final walkthrough inspections this week on Sebring Parkway Phase 2A and 2B, as well as Heron Street. Motorists have been using the roads now for well over a month, but with all remaining items finished, the projects have been marked complete, officially.