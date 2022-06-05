SEBRING — Drivers looking for their favorite Sebring-area routes to reopen will still need to wait a bit.
Sebring Parkway Phase 2A and 2B, Kenilworth Boulevard and Heron Street all have estimated completion dates of the end of summer or mid-autumn.
However, work is moving smoothly on all three projects, according to reports from Highlands County officials.
ParkwayWidening Sebring Parkway into four lanes from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27 is expected to take until October of this year, county officials report.
Trucks with Bergeron Land Development Inc. of Fort Lauderdale were in the process of delivering road material Thursday to the southbound lanes from DeSoto Road to U.S. 27 while northbound lanes on that stretch remain open.
Southbound lanes will remain closed on that stretch, but customers and staff of offices on the west side of the road will still have access from the northbound lanes and from Physicians Way.
Those heading south on Sebring Parkway, trying to reach U.S. 27, will need to detour onto westbound DeSoto Road.
As always, motorists in the active construction zone will need to watch for dump trucks and other heavy equipment entering and leaving the roadway. Please also pay close attention to traffic cones, barrels and other control devices along the length of the project.
KenilworthRoad resurfacing on Kenilworth Boulevard along the curve leading to Haywood Taylor Boulevard may finish by mid-autumn, officials said. The repaving project from Mini Ranch Road to Haywood Taylor started Feb. 1 and was expected to take seven months.
Work throughout May was to include temporary closure of segments of lanes, although vehicle traffic would still be able to travel in both directions, and a final lift of asphalt scheduled for the end of the month along with sodding the shoulders of the road.
Thermo Striping, the application of reflective lines and hash marks, is planned for mid-June. As always, officials warn, use caution, follow signs and watch for directions from flaggers.
HeronCurrently undergoing road base reconstruction, repaving and widening, Heron Street from Thrush Avenue south to Hammock Road was expected to last an entire year. Work began Jan. 4.
The road has been closed at Hammock Road to all but emergency vehicles, with a “soft closure” at the Thrush Avenue end, with access to both emergency personnel and local residents.
Sod has been placed along the road from Hammock Road north to Grosbeak Avenue, which will complete that section until Road and Bridge crews lay down the final lift of asphalt.
From Grosbeak to Thrush, road crews have installed the shell base material and done final grading, officials said. As of the start of June, all of the remaining mitered concrete end sections should also have been completed from Grosbeak to Thrush.
Work will include a 4-foot paved shoulder and associated drainage work, along with raising the level of the road by approximately five inches. Sidewalks are not planned yet. County officials report that they have applied for grant funding from the Florida Department of Transportation to install sidewalks the entire length of Heron Street, and hope to hear back from FDOT by the end of the year.
For details on these and other road projects, call the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.