SEBRING — It’s time to get those flappers out of storage and don the fedoras and pinstripes for the 38th annual Roaring ‘20s Arts & Crafts Festival taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Circle Park in downtown Sebring.
The Sebring Partnership is inviting everyone to this event that pays homage to everything positive about the ‘20s era. They are expecting some 50 vendors with items to display and sell. Their artwork and one-of- a-kind creations will be 100% handmade. Offered will be items from jewelry to arts in a wide variety of medians to hand-sewn clothing for humans and fur babies alike. There will be something for everyone.
Jazz’s huge influence on the Roaring ‘20s will be evident with the free live music played throughout the day. Dine under the shade with lunch from one of the many food trucks. Treats of all types will keep even the pickiest eaters happy.
Car enthusiasts will be thrilled with the classic car show. Antique and vintage cars will span many decades of automotive history from luxury to the sporty.
The Sebring Partnership anticipates about 5,000 visitors to the festival and encourage the guests and vendors to wear their best 1920s getup. Historically, businesses surrounding the Circle and those on the spoke streets are open during the festival.
There will be street closures in the downtown area to ensure pedestrian safety until 6 p.m.